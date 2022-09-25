Funding approved for multiple transportation projects across Idaho

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:34 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Funding for Idaho’s transportation future has been approved through 2029.

The transportation board approved the recommended transportation investment program yesterday at its monthly meeting in Boise, according to the transportation department.

This program would allocate $6.5 billion for multiple projects over the next 7 years, including replacing and redesigning the overpass at mile 168 on I-84 in Jerome, as well as repairs to the Perrine bridge in Twin Falls.

“Idaho received a huge boost in their funding thanks to Governor Little approving the leading Idaho program,” said Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Aubrie Spence. “We’ve got federal funding, and it also includes aeronautics, public transportation, railroads and roads.”

This program will also go toward the funding of the T.E.C.H.M. program, which is funding the redesign of interstate 84 exits 208 and 211 in Cassia County, as well as a proposed third lane on I-84 in Jerome County.

