Make a Wish Walk for Wishes held at Twin Falls Visitors Center

7-year-old Georgia Guercio, who received her puppy, Enzo, as a wish in 2021, recently overcame her battle with Leukemia.(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:28 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An annual event to raise money for Idaho children facing some of life’s greatest challenges was held at the Twin Falls Visitor Center Saturday.

Make a Wish hosted the ‘Walk for Wishes,’ welcoming wish recipients and the community to the Canyon Rim Trail to share stories of the power of a wish.

Guest speaking at the event was the Guercio family from Burley. They shared the story of 7-year-old Georgia, their daughter who recently overcame her battle with leukemia.

During her treatment, she was granted the wish of getting a puppy.

“I love that when Georgia thinks about having leukemia, she doesn’t just think about being miserable,” said Georgia’s mom Monae. “She thinks about being a part of Make a Wish and having Enzo.”

“It makes me feel nice because his fur is so soft and warm,” said Georgia.

100% of the money raised at events like these stay in the Gem State to grant wishes for children just like Georgia.

