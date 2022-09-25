New signage on canyon rim trail designed to keep motorists off

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Walking on the canyon rim trail you may notice some new signage and barriers.

This is in response to the City of Twin Falls receiving reports of motorized vehicles driving on the trail. The barriers, called bollards, will now be set up in the center of the trail, near crosswalks and entrances to it.

They are hollow metal poles filled with concrete, designed to keep these vehicles off of trails. Officials say G.P.S. systems have been falsely leading people onto the trails.

“Those people we spoke with, they were visitors to Twin Falls,” said city spokesperson Josh Palmer. “Their G.P.S. units had guided them down city trails for pedestrians and cyclists, saying that those trails were for motorized vehicles or part of our city street system.”

City officials say they are working with Google to get this issue fixed.

