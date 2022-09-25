One person dies in vehicle collision

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m. on US30 at milepost 198, west of Buhl.

\A female driver, 22, of Hagerman, was travelling eastbound on US30 in a Oldsmobile Alero when she struck a male pedestrian, 53, of Gilbert, AZ, who was walking in the roadway.

The female driver was wearing a seatbelt. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Both east and west bound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 3 and a half hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.