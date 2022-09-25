Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM MDT
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of South Davis.

Prior to law enforcements arrival at the scene, one of two vehicles involved with the situation transported a 22 year old male victim to a local emergency hospital.

The victim is being treated for gunshot wounds sustained during the incident. The victim has not been cooperative with law enforcement and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

The Jerome Police Department believes this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

If you have any information about the incident, please call the Jerome Police Department dispatch at 208-324-1911

