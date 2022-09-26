Andy Avalos discusses decision to relieve Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough of duties

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:57 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The big news in Idaho sports this week came from Boise as Andy Avalos and the Boise State Broncos announced Saturday their decision to dismiss Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough.

The announcement came after a dismal offensive performance in a rough loss in El Paso against the UTEP Miners.

The move led to former Head Coach Dirk Koetter being placed in charge of the offense while also continuing as Quarterbacks coach.

Sunday, Avalos addressed the media to discuss the motivation for the change.

“Provides us an opportunity to reorganize our process, create a rhythm for our offensive staff and, in turn, our offensive players,” Avalos said. “We’re very excited about our offensive guys, we know that they are very capable, we’ve seen them do it we just have not done it consistently.” 21

At the center of the shift is discussion around the play of Quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who, along with the rest of the offense, struggled in El Paso.

Avalos says he is confident in Koetter’s ability to bring the best out of Bachmeier.

“Have they talked a lot about quarterback play, you know, just as a mentor and things like that? Yes, they have,” said Avalos. “It’s not like it’s someone whom he’s not familiar with, it’s not something like TG is not familiar or Sam is not familiar. I’m excited for all these guys to learn and grow.” 17

The change comes ahead of a big Mountain West Conference tilt against San Diego State this Friday at Albertson’s Stadium.

