Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier to transfer, reports say

Bachmeier will have two years of eligibility remaining
Bachmeier will have two years of eligibility remaining
Bachmeier will have two years of eligibility remaining
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier will transfer from the program, according to B.J. Rains with Bronco Nation News.

The Idaho Press and KTVB are also reporting Bachmeier will enter the Transfer Portal. KMVT reached out to Boise State to confirm the reports, but say they cannot confirm the move at this time.

Bachmeier, a senior, started the first four games of 2022 and only threw for 497 yards. He had six touchdowns to go along with three interceptions.

After an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season, Boise State Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough was fired Saturday after the Broncos’ stunning 27-10 loss to UTEP Friday night.

Since Bachmeier only played four games this season, he will be able to redshirt this year. As a result of the 2020 pandemic-riddled season, the California native will have two years of eligibility remaining.

In his career at Boise State, Bachmeier started 29 games, threw for 6,605 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

Taylen Green, who filled in for Bachmeier in a game at Oregon State earlier in the season, has been the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart this fall.

Boise State hosts San Diego State Friday night at Albertsons Stadium.

