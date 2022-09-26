Camp Rainbow Gold receives donation of cabins for their Hidden Paradise Location

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Camp Rainbow Gold, which is a summer camp for children with cancer and their families, has been donated 12 new cabins for their location in Fairfield.

According to the CEO of Camp Rainbow Gold, this is a game changer for Camp Rainbow Gold, the cabins are all ADA accessible, and include two bathrooms in each cabin.

The donation of the cabins make it so they can have these cabins much sooner than they would be able to without the donation.

Right now, they are finishing up the first cabin and the rest will be built next spring and summer.

The cabins were donated by BlackRock Homes.

“Camp Rainbow Gold started because a child couldn’t go to camp just because he had cancer, and so we’ve solved that problem, but now we need to up our game, we need to make sure that when they are coming to campo they aren’t having to do things differently, just because he has cancer or another medical diagnosis, we want him to come and just be a kid like every other kid that gets to go to summer camp,” said Elizabeth Lizberg, the CEO.

Camp Rainbow Gold and Hidden Paradise also host other summer camps, such as epilepsy, Camp River Run, and the Hemophilia Foundation as well.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.