Camp Rainbow Gold receives donation of cabins for their Hidden Paradise Location

This is a game changer for Camp Rainbow Gold, the cabins are all ADA accessible, and include two bathrooms in each cabin.
Camp Rainbow Gold
Camp Rainbow Gold(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Camp Rainbow Gold, which is a summer camp for children with cancer and their families, has been donated 12 new cabins for their location in Fairfield.

According to the CEO of Camp Rainbow Gold, this is a game changer for Camp Rainbow Gold, the cabins are all ADA accessible, and include two bathrooms in each cabin.

The donation of the cabins make it so they can have these cabins much sooner than they would be able to without the donation.

Right now, they are finishing up the first cabin and the rest will be built next spring and summer.

The cabins were donated by BlackRock Homes.

“Camp Rainbow Gold started because a child couldn’t go to camp just because he had cancer, and so we’ve solved that problem, but now we need to up our game, we need to make sure that when they are coming to campo they aren’t having to do things differently, just because he has cancer or another medical diagnosis, we want him to come and just be a kid like every other kid that gets to go to summer camp,” said Elizabeth Lizberg, the CEO.

Camp Rainbow Gold and Hidden Paradise also host other summer camps, such as epilepsy, Camp River Run, and the Hemophilia Foundation as well.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Road
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School
Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US30, Near Buhl
One person dies in vehicle collision
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Missing person: Enrique Yanez
TFPD asking for help to locate missing person
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to...
Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital

Latest News

Local, State and Federal officials kick off Idaho Rural Success Summit by visiting local...
Local, State and Federal officials kick off Idaho Rural Success Summit by visiting local housing project
Crapo and Risch introduce Bill to stop the ban of traditional ammo & tackle
Crapo and Risch introduce legislation to stop the ban of traditional lead ammo & tackle
The Walker Center
The Walker Center looking to expand their services by opening sober living facility
Cops and Robbers
Twin Falls High School Senior writes, directs and acts in original play for senior project