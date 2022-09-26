Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage

A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan. (Source: Michigan State Police / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (Gray News/TMX) – A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashcam video that shows a trooper encountering a small herd of deer crossing the road at night.

The first deer ran across the road in front of the car ahead of the trooper.

The second deer, however, made a giant leap right over the vehicle.

A third deer ran out in front of the trooper, who quickly braked.

“Reminder: If deer cross your path - apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve,” the state police tweeted alongside the video.

The agency said deer crossings increase in the fall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Valley Road
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Missing person: Enrique Yanez
TFPD asking for help to locate missing person
Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US30, Near Buhl
One person dies in vehicle collision
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to...
Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital

Latest News

Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden obtains Russian citizenship
Starbucks said it wants to start contract negotiations next month at hundreds of U.S. stores...
Starbucks says it wants union bargaining to begin
Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what...
Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows ‘consequences’ over nukes
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
LIVE: Biden White House Competition Council remarks