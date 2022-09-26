Local, State and Federal officials kick off Idaho Rural Success Summit by visiting local housing project

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, the USDA Rural Development is taking part in the first Idaho Rural Success Summit at Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls.

To help kick off the summit, Idaho State Rural Development Director Rudy Soto and USDA Housing Administrator Joaquin Altoro visited the Self-Help Housing Project in Filer.

The housing project is a program shared by USDA Rural Development and South-Central Community Action Partnership.

The purpose of the Self-Help Housing Project is to make sure everyone in the community has the opportunity to purchase a home.

Director Soto believes that programs like this is what truly allows many in southern Idaho to achieve the American Dream.

“It is really incredible, we’re hearing stories of young parents and families that are having a hard time tapping into the housing market,” said Rudy Soto, Idaho State Rural Development Director, “Through the sweat equity portion, it’s making the American Dream possible.”

The home in Filer is just one of many homes that are being built, and filled, through the Self-Help Housing Project.

If you would like to learn more about the upcoming Idaho Rural Success Summit in Twin Falls, click here.

Also, if you want to learn more about South-Central Community Action Partnerships Self-Help Housing Program, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.