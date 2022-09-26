Local, State and Federal officials kick off Idaho Rural Success Summit by visiting local housing project

The housing project is a program shared by USDA Rural Development and South-Central Community Action Partnership.
Local, State and Federal officials kick off Idaho Rural Success Summit by visiting local...
Local, State and Federal officials kick off Idaho Rural Success Summit by visiting local housing project(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, the USDA Rural Development is taking part in the first Idaho Rural Success Summit at Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls.

To help kick off the summit, Idaho State Rural Development Director Rudy Soto and USDA Housing Administrator Joaquin Altoro visited the Self-Help Housing Project in Filer.

The housing project is a program shared by USDA Rural Development and South-Central Community Action Partnership.

The purpose of the Self-Help Housing Project is to make sure everyone in the community has the opportunity to purchase a home.

Director Soto believes that programs like this is what truly allows many in southern Idaho to achieve the American Dream.

“It is really incredible, we’re hearing stories of young parents and families that are having a hard time tapping into the housing market,” said Rudy Soto, Idaho State Rural Development Director, “Through the sweat equity portion, it’s making the American Dream possible.”

The home in Filer is just one of many homes that are being built, and filled, through the Self-Help Housing Project.

If you would like to learn more about the upcoming Idaho Rural Success Summit in Twin Falls, click here.

Also, if you want to learn more about South-Central Community Action Partnerships Self-Help Housing Program, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Road
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School
Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US30, Near Buhl
One person dies in vehicle collision
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Missing person: Enrique Yanez
TFPD asking for help to locate missing person
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to...
Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital

Latest News

Crapo and Risch introduce Bill to stop the ban of traditional ammo & tackle
Crapo and Risch introduce legislation to stop the ban of traditional lead ammo & tackle
The Walker Center
The Walker Center looking to expand their services by opening sober living facility
Camp Rainbow Gold
Camp Rainbow Gold receives donation of cabins for their Hidden Paradise Location
Cops and Robbers
Twin Falls High School Senior writes, directs and acts in original play for senior project