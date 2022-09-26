Twin Falls High School Senior writes, directs and acts in original play for senior project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At Twin Falls High School, every senior is required to complete a senior project, and one senior this year decided to write, direct, and act in his own play. It’s called Cops and Robbers.

James Wright says he has always been interested in comedy writing and has written a few short skits, but never an entire play before.

The play, called Cops and Robbers took him about three months to write and then when school started, they have been rehearsing and getting ready to perform it for the community.

James says he has enjoyed the entire process and wants to pursue comedy writing after high school.

“Coming up with ideas to go for an hour is a challenge, but I think it turned out really well, it took a lot of revising to find the right idea to find something that you are really happy with but then once I did its amazing, so much fun,” said James Wright.

The show is this weekend and next weekend at the Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls.

