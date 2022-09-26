Twin Falls High School Senior writes, directs and acts in original play for senior project

James Wright says he has always been interested in comedy writing and has written a few short skits, but never an entire play before.
Cops and Robbers
Cops and Robbers(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At Twin Falls High School, every senior is required to complete a senior project, and one senior this year decided to write, direct, and act in his own play. It’s called Cops and Robbers.

James Wright says he has always been interested in comedy writing and has written a few short skits, but never an entire play before.

The play, called Cops and Robbers took him about three months to write and then when school started, they have been rehearsing and getting ready to perform it for the community.

James says he has enjoyed the entire process and wants to pursue comedy writing after high school.

“Coming up with ideas to go for an hour is a challenge, but I think it turned out really well, it took a lot of revising to find the right idea to find something that you are really happy with but then once I did its amazing, so much fun,” said James Wright.

The show is this weekend and next weekend at the Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls.

For more information, visit this link.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Road
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School
Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US30, Near Buhl
One person dies in vehicle collision
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Missing person: Enrique Yanez
TFPD asking for help to locate missing person
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to...
Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital

Latest News

Local, State and Federal officials kick off Idaho Rural Success Summit by visiting local...
Local, State and Federal officials kick off Idaho Rural Success Summit by visiting local housing project
Crapo and Risch introduce Bill to stop the ban of traditional ammo & tackle
Crapo and Risch introduce legislation to stop the ban of traditional lead ammo & tackle
The Walker Center
The Walker Center looking to expand their services by opening sober living facility
Camp Rainbow Gold
Camp Rainbow Gold receives donation of cabins for their Hidden Paradise Location