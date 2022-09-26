The Walker Center looking to expand their services by opening sober living facility

The Walker Center is working to offer a sober living facility, as a step after the inpatient program.
Thanks to a recent subgrant, the Walker Center of Gooding is offering free inpatient treatment...
The Walker Center(Jake Brasil)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Walker Center has been a part of the Magic Valley, and Gooding community, for 47 years helping people with drug and alcohol addiction.

People didn’t wake up one day and say I want to ruin my life and my job and my community,” said CEO of the Walker Center Debbie Thomas. “They wake up one day saying I have a problem, I’m broken, I’m hurting, and we offer them the hope and the help here so they can heal.”

They offer inpatient services in Gooding and well as outpatient services in Twin Falls.

In the inpatient program, people can stay for one month or two, when they stay longer, they can begin to focus on the mental health side of addiction.

“What are the parts that they need to learn to change differently, did they have some grief from childhood trauma, are they struggling with work or home issues,” said Thomas.

Now, The Walker Center is working to offer a sober living facility, as a step after the inpatient program, to help them reintegrate back into the community, and continue working on their skills, help them get a job, and become a member of the community again.

“People can have a second chance, come and be sober, live and work, and be great members of their family, of their community and give back instead of harming and hurting and feeling that hopelessness,” said Thomas.

Each person would be screened before being able to live in the sober living facility.

The Walker Center put a bid on a house and now they are waiting for city council to approve this new program, they hope to be able to have people living in it by the end of the year.

“A total of 14 beds, and it will have a staff that we will have on site, 24 hours a day 7 days a week, because that’s one of the things, that when somebody is new in recovery, they need a supportive group of people, to hold them accountable, while they are getting their confidence back,” said Thomas.

If you have any questions, the Walker Center encourages you to call them at 1-208-934-8461.

