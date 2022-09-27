Banbury Hot Springs to close indefinitely for repairs

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Banbury Hot Springs will be closed for an indefinite amount of time, so that some much needed repairs can take place.

The owner, Enoch Olsen, says the Hot Springs is more than 100 years old, and due to the wear and tear that takes place over time some much needed repairs need to take place.

The repairs will include updating all of the water lines, as well as the dressing rooms and the lobby.

While the timeline is a bit hard to nail down, they hope to be open again in phases beginning next summer.

The closure will take effect on October 3.

“The main pool will need lots of different work done onto it, as well as the dressing rooms and other structures around the property, all of them are feeling their age, and there was a lot of love and care put into the facility all the way back in 1920, but you know time has taken its toll,” said Enoch Olsen, the owner.

He says, he also owns Miracle Hot Springs, and while Banbury is closes, Miracle will still be open for the public.

