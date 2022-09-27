Banbury Hot Springs to close indefinitely for repairs

Banbury Hot Springs
Banbury Hot Springs(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:41 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Banbury Hot Springs will be closed for an indefinite amount of time, so that some much needed repairs can take place.

The owner, Enoch Olsen, says the Hot Springs is more than 100 years old, and due to the wear and tear that takes place over time some much needed repairs need to take place.

The repairs will include updating all of the water lines, as well as the dressing rooms and the lobby.

While the timeline is a bit hard to nail down, they hope to be open again in phases beginning next summer.

The closure will take effect on October 3.

“The main pool will need lots of different work done onto it, as well as the dressing rooms and other structures around the property, all of them are feeling their age, and there was a lot of love and care put into the facility all the way back in 1920, but you know time has taken its toll,” said Enoch Olsen, the owner.

He says, he also owns Miracle Hot Springs, and while Banbury is closes, Miracle will still be open for the public.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Road
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School
Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US30, Near Buhl
One person dies in vehicle collision
Missing person: Enrique Yanez
TFPD asking for help to locate missing person
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to...
Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital

Latest News

The pandemic heightened mental health problems people of all ages were experiencing, but a new...
Fit and Well Idaho: Youth Mental Health Documentary Screening to take place October 4
WATCH: Southern Idaho Youth Succeed live on Rise and Shine.
WATCH: Southern Idaho Youth Succeed live on Rise and Shine.
The Walker Center looking to expand their services by opening sober living facility
The Walker Center looking to expand their services by opening sober living facility
Local, State and Federal officials kick off Idaho Rural Success Summit by visiting local...
Local, State and Federal officials kick off Idaho Rural Success Summit by visiting local housing project