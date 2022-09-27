Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly; Monday’s prep sports scores

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl girls soccer team moved to 8-5 overall and 7-4 in 3A High Desert Conference play with a win over Kimberly.

Buhl 4, Kimberly 0

The Indians will host Filer Wednesday. Kimberly will travel to Declo on Wednesday.

OTHER SCORES

Wendell 9, Declo 1

Yoselin Acevedo, Aaliyah Orozco, and Nayeli Juarez all had two goals for the Trojans.

Twin Falls 3, Century 0

Hannah McQueen, Tiffany Humpheries, and Ariel Wildman all had goals for the Bruins.

BOYS SOCCER

Kimberly 1, Buhl 0

Wendell 9, Declo 0

