Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly; Monday’s prep sports scores

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:56 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl girls soccer team moved to 8-5 overall and 7-4 in 3A High Desert Conference play with a win over Kimberly.

Buhl 4, Kimberly 0

The Indians will host Filer Wednesday. Kimberly will travel to Declo on Wednesday.

OTHER SCORES

Wendell 9, Declo 1

Yoselin Acevedo, Aaliyah Orozco, and Nayeli Juarez all had two goals for the Trojans.

Twin Falls 3, Century 0

Hannah McQueen, Tiffany Humpheries, and Ariel Wildman all had goals for the Bruins.

BOYS SOCCER

Kimberly 1, Buhl 0

Wendell 9, Declo 0

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Road
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School
Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US30, Near Buhl
One person dies in vehicle collision
Missing person: Enrique Yanez
TFPD asking for help to locate missing person
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to...
Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital

Latest News

Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly; Monday’s prep sports scores
Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly; Monday’s prep sports scores
Bachmeier will have two years of eligibility remaining
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier to transfer, reports say
Boise State’s offense looking for more production come Saturday’s home opener
Andy Avalos discusses decision to relieve Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough of duties
Canyon Ridge Midfielder Adan Ruiz (14) watches his header hit the back of the net against...
Canyon Ridge extends boys soccer winning streak to 11 games