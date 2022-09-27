Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly; Monday’s prep sports scores
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:56 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl girls soccer team moved to 8-5 overall and 7-4 in 3A High Desert Conference play with a win over Kimberly.
Buhl 4, Kimberly 0
The Indians will host Filer Wednesday. Kimberly will travel to Declo on Wednesday.
OTHER SCORES
Wendell 9, Declo 1
Yoselin Acevedo, Aaliyah Orozco, and Nayeli Juarez all had two goals for the Trojans.
Twin Falls 3, Century 0
Hannah McQueen, Tiffany Humpheries, and Ariel Wildman all had goals for the Bruins.
BOYS SOCCER
Kimberly 1, Buhl 0
Wendell 9, Declo 0
