Chronic sleep deprivation may hurt immune system, study says

FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most healing kind, boosts immune functioning.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Researchers have some bad news for those not getting enough sleep.

According to a new study, it not only leaves them exhausted, but it also puts their health at risk.

The study showed chronic sleep deprivation made the immune system go into overdrive, causing too much inflammation.

The body needs a certain amount of inflammation to fight infections and heal wounds, but too much can raise the risk of autoimmune disorders and chronic diseases like heart disease.

The study was done at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and was published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

Researchers said it supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most healing kind, boosts immune functioning.

A good reminder not to sleep on sleep and make time to get seven to eight hours a night.

