Construction continues on Twin Falls Fire Station 2

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s no secret that the city of Twin Falls continues to grow, and with that growth, comes a demand for services, such as the police, and fire.

“We respond to not only fires calls, but EMS calls, we are an all-hazards department, is what we call that, not only do we respond to ems, but hazardous materials, car accidents, ropes, rescues, kind of a gambit,” said Fire Chief Les Kenworthy.

Because of the aging stations and the growing population, two new stations as well as a training center are in the works.

Fire station number 2 is currently being built on Cheney Drive.

“With the new stations, it will allow us to, again, put the apparatus that we have sitting outside indoors, which is where it needs to be, which reduces wear and tear on our assets, versus having them sit outside all winter, not to mention, a more rapid response,” said Kenworthy.

How is this being paid for? Fire station number 2 is being paid for by utilizing impact fees.

“Station 2 is 100% eligible for impact fees, based on growth, so what we will do is we will utilize the impact fees that we are collecting, to pay the annual lease, for the certificates,” said Mandi Thompson

Station 3, which is going to break ground on October 17, and will be located near Orchard Drive Swenson’s will be paid for with reserves, and the new training center will be paid for by the Twin Falls Rural Fire District.

The new stations will be replacing the current station 2 and 3.

“We’re really excited to be able to give this to the fire department, but beyond that it’s going to be a huge asset to the community,” said Thompson.

