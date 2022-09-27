Fit and Well Idaho: Youth Mental Health Documentary Screening to take place October 4

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly 1 out of every 4 Idaho residents suffer from some form of mental illness, and because of that statistic, St. Luke’s is hosting a free documentary screening and discussion.

On October 4, at 6:00 p.m. at the Herrett Center in Twin Falls, a screening of the documentary ‘Hiding in Plain Sight, Youth Mental Illness’ will be shown, followed by a discussion with the community.

The event is meant to bring light and educate people about the number of people who struggle with mental illness and what the community can do to help.

According to St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley, this is the time to hold an event like this.

“This is a big issue in our community, and we really want to raise awareness around the topic and start to have conversations, decrease the stigma, and start thinking of ways to activate in our community to do something to help our youth,” said Kyli Gough, the community health manager.

You do not need to register to attend the event, but it is recommended for high school students and older only.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.