Fit and Well Idaho: Youth Mental Health Documentary Screening to take place October 4

The pandemic heightened mental health problems people of all ages were experiencing, but a new...
The pandemic heightened mental health problems people of all ages were experiencing, but a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights what teens were facing.(MGN)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:41 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly 1 out of every 4 Idaho residents suffer from some form of mental illness, and because of that statistic, St. Luke’s is hosting a free documentary screening and discussion.

On October 4, at 6:00 p.m. at the Herrett Center in Twin Falls, a screening of the documentary ‘Hiding in Plain Sight, Youth Mental Illness’ will be shown, followed by a discussion with the community.

The event is meant to bring light and educate people about the number of people who struggle with mental illness and what the community can do to help.

According to St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley, this is the time to hold an event like this.

“This is a big issue in our community, and we really want to raise awareness around the topic and start to have conversations, decrease the stigma, and start thinking of ways to activate in our community to do something to help our youth,” said Kyli Gough, the community health manager.

You do not need to register to attend the event, but it is recommended for high school students and older only.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Road
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School
Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US30, Near Buhl
One person dies in vehicle collision
Missing person: Enrique Yanez
TFPD asking for help to locate missing person
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to...
Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital

Latest News

Banbury Hot Springs
Banbury Hot Springs to close indefinitely for repairs
WATCH: Southern Idaho Youth Succeed live on Rise and Shine.
WATCH: Southern Idaho Youth Succeed live on Rise and Shine.
The Walker Center looking to expand their services by opening sober living facility
The Walker Center looking to expand their services by opening sober living facility
Local, State and Federal officials kick off Idaho Rural Success Summit by visiting local...
Local, State and Federal officials kick off Idaho Rural Success Summit by visiting local housing project