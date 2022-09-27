Health Advisory issued for Harmful Algal Bloom at Murtaugh Lake

This is the second body of water in our region with a confirmed HAB in 2022.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Central Public Health District is issuing a public health advisory for Murtaugh Lake after recent testing from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) show a cyanotoxin, Microcystin, is now at unhealthy levels in the reservoir.

Increased levels of this toxin are caused by harmful algal blooms (HABs) in the water. This is the second body of water in our region with a confirmed HAB in 2022.

On September 6, SCPHD issued a health advisory for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir that is still active.

The public is advised to take the following steps to protect their health:

• Avoid exposure to water in reservoirs under a HAB health advisory. Make sure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.

• Do not drink water with a HAB advisory. Boiling and disinfecting DO NOT remove toxins from water.

• Do not allow pets to eat dried algae

• If fishing in HAB water, remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking. Toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues. Wash hands after handling.

HABs are not unusual in warm summer months and typically shrink quickly as the water temperature drops in mid to late Fall.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Road
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School
Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US30, Near Buhl
One person dies in vehicle collision
Missing person: Enrique Yanez
TFPD asking for help to locate missing person
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to...
Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital

Latest News

The pandemic heightened mental health problems people of all ages were experiencing, but a new...
Fit and Well Idaho: Youth Mental Health Documentary Screening to take place October 4
Banbury Hot Springs
Banbury Hot Springs to close indefinitely for repairs
WATCH: Southern Idaho Youth Succeed live on Rise and Shine.
WATCH: Southern Idaho Youth Succeed live on Rise and Shine.
The Walker Center looking to expand their services by opening sober living facility
The Walker Center looking to expand their services by opening sober living facility