Innovative Medical Imaging hosts annual Brake for Breakfast ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — October is breast cancer awareness month, and Tuesday morning, Innovative Medical Imaging kicked off their month of awareness by hosting Brake for Breakfast.

The event was held in their parking lot, inviting people in for breakfast and also to give them information about the importance of getting your yearly mammogram.

Idaho typically ranks low on the number of mammograms performed compared to the rest of the U.S., which is why Innovative Medical Imaging holds this annual event.

“We just want to encourage everybody to come out, all the women, Breast Cancer awareness month, we’re just kicking that off for October, it’s a really important month that everybody comes out and gets screened, find cancer when it’s early so it’s not missed,” said Dr. Cameron Evans, with Innovative Medical Imaging.

Every woman over the age of 40 should get a yearly mammogram screening.

