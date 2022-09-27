Memorial Wall to be constructed in downtown Twin Falls

A rendering of the proposed Honor Wall
A rendering of the proposed Honor Wall(City of Twin Falls)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new memorial wall will be built in downtown Twin Falls, honoring veterans, firefighters, and police officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice from Twin Falls County.

The Memorial Wall was originally proposed back in 2020, and after research and discussion, they have come up with a final plan for what the wall will look like.

The wall will be located in downtown Twin Falls near city hall, and will include not only the names of those who have passed, but also what service means and why it matters.

There will also be a section on mental health and those who serve.

“We wanted to also talk about the importance of mental health and how mental health is impacting those individuals that are even though they may leave the battlefield, they are still fighting their own battles, and it’s important that we as a community continue to rally around,” said Travis Rothweiler, the city manager.

The memorial wall will be a living wall, meaning it will include new people on it as time goes.

The memorial wall was approved 7 to 0 by the city council Monday night, committing up to $80,000 in reserves to help build this wall.

