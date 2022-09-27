Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, residents, business owners and state officials made their way to Jerome for the official groundbreaking for Nelson-Jameson, Inc’s newest facility in the Magic Valley.

Nelson-Jameson specializes in food processing supplies for the food and beverage industry.

Currently, the company operates a facility in Twin Falls, but has outgrown that site.

Now the company has their eyes set on a new facility in Jerome to help facilitate their growing business needs.

The company represent over 850 vendors and distributes over 55,000 products in the broad categories specializing to the dairy and food processing industries.

In the fall of 2019, the company purchased 19 acres of land in the North Side subdivision, on the south end of the City of Jerome.

On Tuesday, Nelson-Jameson Executives, Jerome City and County representatives, and even Governor Brad Little spoke to the crowd to commemorate the big day.

“This expansion strengthens both agriculture and dairy industries and proves again that Idaho is just a great place to do business,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little.

“I would dare say that Jerome is indeed the heart of dairy production in the intermountain west, and i want to welcome Nelson-Jameson to our community,” said Dave Davis, Mayor of the City of Jerome.

Nelson-Jameson has been serving the Magic Valley dairymen and processors for several years with products and solutions to help them produce safe, quality food.

Recently, Nelson-Jameson forged a relationship with several key manufacturers in the meat processing industry and will be providing products and services to True West Beef.

