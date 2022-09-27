Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome

In the fall of 2019, the company purchased 19 acres of land in the North Side subdivision, on the south end of the City of Jerome.
Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome
Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, residents, business owners and state officials made their way to Jerome for the official groundbreaking for Nelson-Jameson, Inc’s newest facility in the Magic Valley.

Nelson-Jameson specializes in food processing supplies for the food and beverage industry.

Currently, the company operates a facility in Twin Falls, but has outgrown that site.

Now the company has their eyes set on a new facility in Jerome to help facilitate their growing business needs.

The company represent over 850 vendors and distributes over 55,000 products in the broad categories specializing to the dairy and food processing industries.

In the fall of 2019, the company purchased 19 acres of land in the North Side subdivision, on the south end of the City of Jerome.

On Tuesday, Nelson-Jameson Executives, Jerome City and County representatives, and even Governor Brad Little spoke to the crowd to commemorate the big day.

“This expansion strengthens both agriculture and dairy industries and proves again that Idaho is just a great place to do business,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little.

“I would dare say that Jerome is indeed the heart of dairy production in the intermountain west, and i want to welcome Nelson-Jameson to our community,” said Dave Davis, Mayor of the City of Jerome.

Nelson-Jameson has been serving the Magic Valley dairymen and processors for several years with products and solutions to help them produce safe, quality food.

Recently, Nelson-Jameson forged a relationship with several key manufacturers in the meat processing industry and will be providing products and services to True West Beef.

To learn more about Nelson-Jameson, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Road
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School
Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US30, Near Buhl
One person dies in vehicle collision
Missing person: Enrique Yanez
TFPD asking for help to locate missing person
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to...
Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital

Latest News

Tuesday evening's online weather update {9/27/2022}
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Suspect facing charges after hitting ISP Sergeant Wendler with vehicle on Sept. 8th
A rendering of the proposed Honor Wall
Memorial Wall to be constructed in downtown Twin Falls
Fire station number 2
Construction continues on Twin Falls Fire Station 2
Innovative Medical Imaging hosts Brake for Breakfast
Innovative Medical Imaging hosts annual Brake for Breakfast ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month