Suspect facing charges after hitting ISP Sergeant Wendler with vehicle on Sept. 8th

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A woman who allegedly struck an ISP trooper with her car is now facing criminal charges.

Sergeant Mike Wendler was directing traffic at the scene of a vehicle fire on the morning of September 8th, When he suffered critical injuries after a car swerved and hit him.

Police say the 22-year-old Jerome woman was using her cell phone to take a picture of the fire and failed to notice the cars around her slowing down.

She allegedly swerved to avoid another car and struck Sergeant Wendler.

The suspect is facing misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, driving without privileges, and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

