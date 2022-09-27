Suspect facing charges after hitting ISP Sergeant Wendler with vehicle on Sept. 8th

She allegedly swerved to avoid another car and struck Sergeant Wendler.
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County(ISP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A woman who allegedly struck an ISP trooper with her car is now facing criminal charges.

Sergeant Mike Wendler was directing traffic at the scene of a vehicle fire on the morning of September 8th, When he suffered critical injuries after a car swerved and hit him.

Police say the 22-year-old Jerome woman was using her cell phone to take a picture of the fire and failed to notice the cars around her slowing down.

She allegedly swerved to avoid another car and struck Sergeant Wendler.

The suspect is facing misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, driving without privileges, and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Road
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School
Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US30, Near Buhl
One person dies in vehicle collision
Missing person: Enrique Yanez
TFPD asking for help to locate missing person
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to...
Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital

Latest News

Tuesday evening's online weather update {9/27/2022}
A rendering of the proposed Honor Wall
Memorial Wall to be constructed in downtown Twin Falls
Fire station number 2
Construction continues on Twin Falls Fire Station 2
Innovative Medical Imaging hosts Brake for Breakfast
Innovative Medical Imaging hosts annual Brake for Breakfast ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month