Basketball Bash back at CSI next Tuesday night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team plays Treasure Valley Community College next Tuesday evening, both basketball programs will give the community a sneak peek.

The volleyball game is at 6 p.m, and right after, the CSI gym will showcase both Golden Eagle basketball teams with intrasquad scrimmages, a 3-point contest, and a dunk contest.

The CSI Cheerleaders and CSI Golden Girls will also perform.

The story previously mistakenly said the event was Wednesday, September 28. It is Tuesday, October 4.

