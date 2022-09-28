Basketball Bash back at CSI next Tuesday night

The event will be after the CSI-TVCC volleyball match(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:55 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team plays Treasure Valley Community College next Tuesday evening, both basketball programs will give the community a sneak peek.

The volleyball game is at 6 p.m, and right after, the CSI gym will showcase both Golden Eagle basketball teams with intrasquad scrimmages, a 3-point contest, and a dunk contest.

The CSI Cheerleaders and CSI Golden Girls will also perform.

The story previously mistakenly said the event was Wednesday, September 28. It is Tuesday, October 4.

