Basketball Bash back at CSI Wednesday night

The event will be after the CSI-Salt Lake volleyball match
The event will be after the CSI-Salt Lake volleyball match
The event will be after the CSI-Salt Lake volleyball match(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:55 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team plays their Scenic West home opener Wednesday evening against Salt Lake Community College, both basketball programs will give the community a sneak peak.

The CSI volleyball game is at 6 p.m. and right after, the CSI gym will showcase both Golden Eagle basketball teams with intrasquad scrimmages, a 3-point contest, and dunk contest.

The CSI Cheerleaders and CSI Golden Girls will also perform.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Road
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating shots fired near Valley High School
Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US30, Near Buhl
One person dies in vehicle collision
Missing person: Enrique Yanez
TFPD asking for help to locate missing person
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to...
Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital

Latest News

Lekkerkerk earns medalist honors with a 6-under 62
Bruin boys and girls take Twin Falls Invitational; prep sports scores
Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly; Monday’s prep sports scores
Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly; Monday’s prep sports scores
Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly; Monday’s prep sports scores
Buhl girls soccer blanks Kimberly; Monday’s prep sports scores
Bachmeier will have two years of eligibility remaining
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier to transfer, reports say