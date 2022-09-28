Basketball Bash back at CSI Wednesday night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team plays their Scenic West home opener Wednesday evening against Salt Lake Community College, both basketball programs will give the community a sneak peak.

The CSI volleyball game is at 6 p.m. and right after, the CSI gym will showcase both Golden Eagle basketball teams with intrasquad scrimmages, a 3-point contest, and dunk contest.

The CSI Cheerleaders and CSI Golden Girls will also perform.

