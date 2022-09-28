Behind the Business: Family Health Services’ Advanced Delivery Dental Clinic

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On pioneer court in Jerome, one of the most unique dental offices in the world just opened up this past spring. It all started with Brooke Fukuoka, the main dentist at the office’s passion that she found a long time ago at a summer camp.

“Sometime in college. I don’t remember - too young to remember - but where I worked with children with disabilities, and it was so much fun,” Fukuoka said.

With her passion in dentistry, she saw an opportunity.

“My entire career, I’ve wanted to isolate my practice to taking care of people who have disabilities,” said Fukuoka.

With a little help from numerous sponsors, the Advanced Delivery Dental Clinic was born in March, treating disabled people ages 14 and up.

The amount of time and effort they put in to making their patients comfortable is what makes them most unique.

“We are a really slow-paced dental office, and only focus on taking care of patients who have disabilities or geriatric patients,” said Fukuoka.

Things like the sensory room, making it feel like you’re outside, the toothbrush petting zoo, where patients can feel what toothbrush is best for them with their hands, the fish room, designed to look like you’re underwater to make patients feel batter about making a mess when brushing their teeth, and the toothpaste tasting station all are designed to make the patients feel more comfortable. One patient we spoke to absolutely loves it.

“I’m having fun with Dr. Brooke, and JingJing,” said Hanna, a patient at the office.

Fukuoka is very thankful for all of the support she’s received.

“Delta dental made that possible by sponsoring this clinic,” she said. Thank you so much to everyone who’s donated. We have a wall where we have rolling credits of people who have donated money, donated time, and donated supplies.”

