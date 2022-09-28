Biden lays out plan to end hunger by 2030

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is laying out his administration’s plan to address our nation’s struggles with food insecurity.

“I really know we can do this end hunger by 2030,” said Biden. “First help more Americans access the food that will keep their families nourished and healthy.”

The president’s comments were at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. It’s the first such meeting to be held in more than 50 years.

During the conference, the president announced more than $8 billion in new commitments as a call to action to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says this is an opportunity to better integrate food and its impact on healthcare.

“The USDA is excited about the opportunity to look for ways that we can provide more incentives under SNAP for fruit and vegetable opportunities for SNAP families,” said Vilsack. “We’re excited about the opportunity to expand the WIC bonus so that WIC participants will be able to access healthier foods.”

In Michigan, food insecurity is a growing problem.

Feeding America estimates more than $556 million is needed to keep Michiganders from going hungry.

That’s including the state’s most vulnerable with one in seven children not knowing if they’ll receive healthy food to eat.

Dr. Phil Knight is the executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan.

“When children are dependent on parents and parents are working, but they’ve got more ‘month’ than they do money that’s where we as a culture, as a society have to come along side of them,” said Dr. Knight.

This historic package to address hunger is being backed by academic, civic and charitable leaders.

