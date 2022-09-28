Bruin boys and girls take Twin Falls Invitational; prep sports scores

Lekkerkerk earns medalist honors with a 6-under 62
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:12 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls’ Derek Lekkerkerk cruised to a 6-under 62 en route to winning Tuesday’s Twin Falls Invitational at Twin Falls Golf Club.

On the girls side, Minico’s Allison Shockey’s 6-over 74 took the top spot.

The Twin Falls boys and girls both won the team competitions. The Bruin boys had a cumulative score of 290 and the girls collectively shot 326.

The 4A Great Basin district tournament is Monday, October 3 in Rupert.

VOLLEYBALL

Lighthouse Christian 3, Castleford 0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-14)

Murtaugh 3, Hansen 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-15)

Oakley 3, Shoshone 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-12)

Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-7)

Twin Falls 3, Burley 0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-19)

Dietrich 3, Hagerman 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Twin Falls 10, Burley 0

BOYS SOCCER

Twin Falls 1, Burley 1

Canyon Ridge 12, Minico 1

