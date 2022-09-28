Castleford School District now offering preschool for the community

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time ever, Castleford School District is now offering preschool for children ages 4 and 5.

Studies show that children who attend preschool have improved social and emotional skills, as well as school readiness, and now, preschool is an option for the Castleford community.

“Kids just don’t have a strong foundation, if they don’t get started in education early, so we wanted to have that opportunity for them here where they can come to school, and learn the rules, and see what school is like, and be able to play with their friends,” said Rachel Puschel, one of the organizers of the preschool.

This has been something that the Castleford School District has been working on for years, but now thanks to funding from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation they are now able to offer it for children ages 4 and 5.

Prior to this, if a Castleford child were to attend preschool, the only options were in Buhl or Filer.

“It’s been a need for some time, we did a needs assessment in the community, and it showed that we needed to get the ball rolling on this, and luckily, we got the funds available this year,” said principal Chuck Day.

One mom says she is thankful the program is available for her son.

“I was very very excited because he is a bit shier than my other kids, so this has really given him an into the school, learn the procedures, and I feel like it’s going to really help him transition to kindergarten well for next year,” said Laura Jacobson, a mom.

The teacher says she enjoys seeing the students learn and grow every day.

“There are a lot of objectives, 38 objectives that we are going to try to hit, that cover social emotional learning, math, those types of skills,” said Callie Wiggins, the teacher.

