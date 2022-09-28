Consequences of coming into contact with toxic algal blooms

Touching the water can lead to skin rashes, and ingesting the water can lead to numerous digestive issues.
Murtaugh Lake Algae
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we’ve reported, Murtaugh Lake is now under a health advisory due to toxins caused by algal blooms.

We wanted to know what some of the consequences would be if you were to come into contact with this water.

According to the South Central Public Health District, touching the water can lead to skin rashes, and ingesting the water can lead to numerous digestive issues.

If fishing, they say it’s important to be very cautious with any fish caught in the lake.

“Very careful to remove the organs, fat, all of the skin, said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “Anything that is more likely to retain those toxins. It is possible that it will still be in the meat of the fish, but some of the other areas typically retain more of the toxins than the meat of the fish that you typically eat.”

Officials also say that if you do feel different after swimming in water around the area to give your doctor a call, and let them know where you were swimming.

