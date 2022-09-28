Deadline to file income tax return for 2021 rapidly approaching

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — October 17th - that’s the deadline to file your state income taxes if you received an automatic extension.

While Idaho laws do allow you to avoid a penalty for filing a late return if you do qualify for the extension, you will still owe 3% interest an any tax you didn’t pay by April 18th. The Idaho State Tax Commission is expecting 36,000 individual income tax returns this October.

“We might contact you if we don’t hear from you and we notice that you didn’t file your return,” said Renee Eymann from the Idaho State Tax Commission. “So you might want to avoid that. It can escalate if you still don’t file your return, but most people do. They just need a reminder.”

Contact will be sent through the mail or over the phone. The Idaho State Tax Commission recommends visiting their website and verifying the authenticity of the phone number, as common tax phone scams are still commonly occurring.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.