Highway 93 construction expected to be completed in October

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Highway 93, between Twin Falls and Jerome, has seen constant construction projects since 2017, as the Idaho Department of Transportation has been working to widen and expand the roadway.

Now, the third of four total construction projects is coming close to completion.

Currently, the ITD has about a month to go on the on the 100 South Project, expecting to be completed by the end of October.

This section of the highway includes, from the ‘East 100 South’ intersection, to just north of the Highway 93 and Highway 25 crossing… otherwise referred to as the blinking light.

The project included the entire section to be rebuilt to include a split-highway, with two lanes of travel on both the north and south-bound routes. Going from two lanes to a total of four.

New turn lanes and expanded shoulders were also constructed.

While construction wraps up on this section of the project, officials from the Idaho Department of Transportation want to remind motorist to remain diligent as that construction comes to an end.

“Traffic has begun to shift, so there will be new traffic patterns as we open it up and we have motorist continue to move onto the new lanes that have been constructed.,” said Jessica Williams, Spokesperson for ITD. “So, we want them to pay extra attention as they are commuting through this area, because what they may have driven on in the morning maybe shifting to something different in the evening. Its just important to remain diligent, put away distractions and drive engaged when you get behind the wheel.”

The final section of the complete Highway 93 project is scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2023.

This project, which ITD is calling the 300 Section, includes the section of Highway 93 that crosses the Easter Idaho Railroad Tracks.

