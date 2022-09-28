Officials asking for help to locate missing teen from Jerome

17-year-old Alejandro Acosta was last seen on September 24.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police, and the Jerome Police Department, are asking the community for help to locate a missing teen from Jerome.

He’s about 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds, with black hair and both ears pierced.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information should contact the Jerome Police Department at (208) 324-1911.

