JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police, and the Jerome Police Department, are asking the community for help to locate a missing teen from Jerome.

17-year-old Alejandro Acosta was last seen on September 24.

He’s about 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds, with black hair and both ears pierced.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information should contact the Jerome Police Department at (208) 324-1911.

Officials asking for help to locate missing teen from Jerome (KMVT-NEWS)

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.