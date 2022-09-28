Ravenous Raptor Grill: New food truck ran by students from the Idaho Deaf and Blind School now open

Ravenous Raptor Grill
Ravenous Raptor Grill(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two years ago, the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind was awarded a $55,000 grant to help open a food truck for the students in their 18-21 year old program.

Wednesday, they celebrated the opening of their new food truck by inviting the community out for lunch.

The truck is run by deaf and hard of hearing students, and according to the transition coordinator, what they are learning while working at the food truck will help them in their lives every day.

“They are getting social skills, they are learning to work together, to negotiate and work together when they are busy, and interact with the larger hearing world, they are learning how to communicate,” said Kristy Buffington, the transition coordinator.

They will be taking the truck to different communities and offering lunch now that they are open.

Wednesday they offered a grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup.

