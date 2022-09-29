2022 ‘All Business Conference’ to highlight the success of small business in southern Idaho

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following years of unprecedented challenges, Magic Valley small businesses are coming together to provide support for one another.

Next Wednesday, October 5th the Southern Idaho Small Business Development Center is hosting its fifth annual All Business Conference.

The event brings together southern Idaho professionals for networking, strategic planning and more.

The focus is about local success, and speakers, like this year’s keynote Muffy Davis, share their experiences of success in southern Idaho.

“To be able to talk to us and be able to understand the market and how to develop that success,” said Jeff May, a local commercial loan officer. “It means a lot more coming from someone that is here in our hometown, rather than somebody who is miles away.”

The conference is Wednesday, October 5th at the College of Southern Idaho from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, click here.

