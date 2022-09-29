Carey becomes ‘Capital for a Day’, as Gov. Little connects with rural Idaho

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time in over a year, Governor Little held his Capital for a Day, this time in Carey.

The day kicked off Thursday morning at the Blaine County Fairgrounds.

“With almost any important and meaningful step forward, active and consistent communication between state and local leaders, and the communities they serve, is essential,” said the Mayor of Carey - Sara Mecham. “Today we are excited to collaborate with our state and local leaders, to discover and implement tools and resources to find solutions to these challenges.”

Representatives from state departments such as the Department of Labor, the Department of Health and Welfare and the State Board of Education were all in attendance.

“The goal here is to respond to questions, and the most important thing is allow people the freedom, and the luxury, to ask their question,” said Governor Little.

Many people were concerned with the rising housing costs and what the state is going to do to help people with affordable housing.

“The housing deal is a huge problem and it’s going to take some creativity, we’re victims of our own success in Idaho, where everybody is moving in here and driving up the prices of houses. That’s actually one of the reasons we did a half billion dollar tax break so people could have that back in any way shape or form. It didn’t resolve the issue, but it’s going to continue to be a problem,” said Governor Little.

Another person wanted to know what the state is going to do about the mental health crisis.

Dave Jeppesen with the Department of Health and Welfare says, the Governor’s Leading Idaho Plan allocated $50 million to help with the behavioral health council’s strategic plan.

“Specific things that’s in that funding is around youth crisis centers, we have adult crisis centers, but we have no youth crisis centers, and grant applications for those youth crisis centers will be going out on Monday,” said Dave Jeppesen, the director of the DHW.

The capital for a day program is typically held once a month in a rural community to give residents the opportunity to connect with their state leaders.

