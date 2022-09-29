Diaper Need Awareness Week: Idaho Diaper Bank facing critical shortage

On Wednesday, Governor Brad Little declared September 24th through October 2nd, Diaper Need Awareness Week.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:25 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Diaper Bank is facing a critical shortage, as prices have risen as much as 20% for the items.

The Diaper Bank hopes it will bring more awareness to the issue, which affects thousands of families in need.

According to the organization, 46% of toddlers in Idaho live in low-income families, and rising prices have led to an overwhelming demand at the diaper bank.

If you want to help, you can head to Idaho diaper bank for different ways to donate. Click the link provided for more information.

