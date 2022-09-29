Election 2022: What you need to know

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 40 days - that’s how much time we have until election day. This is an important election, with many high-profile races not only nationwide, but also statewide.

“We have a constitutional amendment that’s on the ballot, said Twin Falls County Clerk of the District Court Kristina Glascock. “It’s a double-sided ballot so there will be a lot of things for voters to voice how they feel.”

A lot of things have changed since 2020.

“After the 2020 election, we saw election laws change across the country,” said National Voter Registration Day program director Debi Lombardi. “How people are voting in this election is different from how they voted in in the election in 2020, so they’re going to need to learn how to cast that ballot. They’ll need to know what their options are.”

We wanted to know what the deadlines were, and what you need for voting here in Idaho.

“October 14th is the deadline to pre-register,” said Glascock.

Glascock says the earlier you register, the better.

“It really helps our poll workers on election day if you’re already registered to vote,” she said. “It saves us a lot of time, and it saves you a lot of time. You can just go to vote Idaho.gov and register.”

If you can’t register to vote online, you can always go down to your local board of elections and get a voter registration card. However, it’s worth noting that you will need a few things to do that.

“You can always register to vote on election day, and if you do that, you’ll need a photo I.D. and proof of residence,” Glascock said.

What if you don’t want to vote in person? The good news...? You still have plenty of time to request an absentee ballot.

“October 28th is the last day to request a ballot to be mailed, said Glascock. “It has to be back to our office by November 8th either by mail, or hand delivered. It’s got to be back here by election day at 8 o’clock.”

As far as early voting? That starts in a few weeks, at least in Twin Falls County.

“October 14th is when we will open our early voting center here at County West,” Glascock said.

Glascock recommends that everyone do their homework prior to casting their ballot.

“We have the sample ballots are on our website, she said. “You can always come here to County West to look at a sample ballot.”

