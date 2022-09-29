Gooding’s Loveland making early impact at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Gooding High School tight end Colston Loveland is enjoying a solid start to his career as a Michigan Wolverine.

Colston is a part of a Michigan team that is 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll. The true freshman isn’t watching from the sidelines either.

Loveland has four catches for 33 yards in four games. He’s played 81 snaps, according to Isaiah Hole with WolverinesWire.

Loveland also recovered a Maryland onside kick that sealed a 34-27 victory last Saturday over the Terrapins.

Great fight from @TerpsFootball but pretty cool to see Gooding’s @colstonlovelan1 recover the onside kick attempt to seal the Michigan win#IDpreps — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) September 24, 2022

“I mean I’m always thinking that I can play, I always think that I’m good enough to play, but really from the jump I was trying my hardest to come out every day and get better and better and learn from the guys ahead of me, one thing leads to another, I get a little bit of playing time in a game, and just super blessed to have that opportunity,” Loveland said.

Michigan will play at Iowa Saturday at 10 a.m. on Fox.

