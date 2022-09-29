Salt Lake sweeps CSI volleyball

The Golden Eagles have lost four straight matches
The Golden Eagles have lost four straight matches
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It hasn’t been a kind start to Scenic West play for the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team.

After losing their first two conference matches on the road last week, CSI fell to No. 3 Salt Lake Wednesday night.

#3 Salt Lake 3, CSI 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-20)

Salt Lake had seven kills from Twin Falls High School graduate Brenley Hansen. The Bruins are now 18-2.

CSI suffers their fourth straight loss. The Golden Eagles are 9-10 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

CSI will be back in action Tuesday at home against Treasure Valley Community College.

