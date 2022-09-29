Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Tubbs Berry Farms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the area Fall traditions are beginning to pop up once again... Pumpkin patches... Corn Mazes... and pumpkin spice lattes are back. And one local farm is fully embracing that Fall spirit.

In Twin Falls, one small family farm has been cultivating some unorthodox Southern Idaho produce.

Typically, you look for corn, wheat, barley and, of course… potatoes on a Magic Valley farm.

But Tubbs Berry Farms has their own lane.

“We do grow raspberries, pumpkins and gourmet garlic; the main three crops we grow,” said Heidi Tubbs from Tubbs Berry Farm.

The Tubbs also use their produce to give back to the community that has supported them for nearly two decades.

“We do a lot of education for the community about how to grow things, how to raise bees, how to grow some of the crops we grow,” said Tubbs. Now,

It’s Fall, which means community involvement at Tubbs Berry Farm is more than just education.

During September and October, the farm gets a massive makeover. A huge hay bale maze, slides, apple cannons and more are set up across the property and the public is welcomed for a variety of Fall traditions.

“We started the entertainment because we had some small children, and we wanted an activity that was family-friendly when they were small. That started the small bale maze and as our kids have gotten older, we’ve just expanded so that bigger kids, and bigger kids, can have more fun,” said Tubbs.

For the Tubbs, the hours of hard work setting up is made up for as soon as they open the gates.

“It is so fun to see families come play together, to watch them play and realize that they probably wouldn’t be doing this anywhere else. To see moms and dad interacting with their kids, riding the cow train,” said Tubbs.

