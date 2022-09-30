Beabout, Sandra Louis

BURLEY—On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Sandra Louis Beabout, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 74, at Highland Estates in Burley.

Sandra was born on July 16, 1948, in Astoria, Oregon, to Lorus and Geraldine Dudley.

On the 25th of April, 1971, Sandra married the love of her life, Francis Beabout in Tacoma, Washington. Together, lovingly known as “Frank and Sandy,” they raised their two sons, Joseph and Brett.

Sandy enjoyed taking trips, fishing, and gardening with her husband, Frank. She also enjoyed taking summer trips with her husband and sons to visit family. Sandy had an amazing talent cross-stitching beautiful works of art, earning her many blue ribbons. She also enjoyed sewing, crafting, cooking and baking. Over the holidays, her home would be filled with the scent of cookies, as she made plates of assorted treats for friends and family. In 2009, she became “Gamma” to her only grandchild, Sylas. Sandy loved spending time with her grandson. They enjoyed playing cards, putting together puzzles and having good conversations. Sandy was known for her feisty personality, kindness for others, and the love she had for her family.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Lorus and Geraldine; and her husband, Frank.

She is survived by her sons, Joe and Brett; one grandson, Sylas; her sisters, Patricia and Debbie, her brother Bill; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Eric Pierce officiating. Friends and family will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

