Buhl beats Gooding on gridiron for first time since 2009
The Indians are now 5-1 on the season
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Indians football team is off to a hot start, and things got even better Thursday night with a home shutout of Gooding.
Buhl 32, Gooding 0
Buhl is now 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference play. Thursday marks the first time Buhl football has beaten Gooding since 2009.
The Indians will play at Wendell next Friday in a non-conference matchup.
Gooding (1-4) will play at Filer next Friday.
