Buhl beats Gooding on gridiron for first time since 2009

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Indians football team is off to a hot start, and things got even better Thursday night with a home shutout of Gooding.

Buhl 32, Gooding 0

Buhl is now 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference play. Thursday marks the first time Buhl football has beaten Gooding since 2009.

The Indians will play at Wendell next Friday in a non-conference matchup.

Gooding (1-4) will play at Filer next Friday.

