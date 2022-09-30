Fit and Well Idaho: Fall Allergies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many people may be struggling with their allergies this time of year.

For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report, we tell you ways to help ease your symptoms.

Many people have allergies to mold, weeds, dust, and sagebrush.

Harvest Season in the area picks up all the allergens in the air, affecting people with itchy eyes, runny nose, and nasal congestion.

One ear, nose and throat doctor says a nasal spray will help you, which you can purchase over the counter.

“Then I also really like just a classic oral antihistamine, whether that’s your Allegra, your Zyrtec, that class of drugs works, and it works really well especially if you are having some of the sneezing, itchy eyes, itchy mouth,” said Dr. Russell Mayes, with St. Luke’s.

Until there is a hard freeze, these allergies will stick around.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.