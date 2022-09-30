ISP Trooper Wendler to return home on Saturday

There will be a gathering at the visitor’s center to welcome him home at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 22 days ago, ISP Trooper Mike Wendler was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while he was out directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome.

He was life flighted to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was able to get the care he needed, and is now in the rehabilitation phase of his recovery.

Idaho State Police LT. Col. Bill Gardiner said the support from communities across Idaho has been overwhelming, and he was able to share some exciting news regarding Mike Wendler at yesterday’s Capital for a Day Program.

“Trooper Mike Wendler was hit, in fact we were preparing for a funeral for him, in our own minds, it was there. He was life flighted to Idaho falls, and we are proud to report he is going to be coming home on Saturday,” said Lt. Col. Bill Gardiner.

There will be a gathering at the visitor’s center to welcome him home at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Many area police and fire departments will be in attendance at the Perrine Bridge.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US30, Near Buhl
One person dies in vehicle collision
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to...
Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Suspect facing charges after hitting ISP Sergeant Wendler with vehicle on Sept. 8th
Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome
Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome
Game of the Week: Burley’s offense, Minico’s defense clash in Rupert
WEEK 5: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

Latest News

Trailing of the Sheep Festival to take place in the Wood River Valley
Even with an active spring and summer allergy season, this will be the trend a little longer...
Fit and Well Idaho: Fall Allergies
West Minico Middle School
West Minico Middle School to receive large grant
Thursday evening's online weather update {9/29/2022}