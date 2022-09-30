ISP Trooper Wendler to return home on Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 22 days ago, ISP Trooper Mike Wendler was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while he was out directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome.

He was life flighted to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was able to get the care he needed, and is now in the rehabilitation phase of his recovery.

Idaho State Police LT. Col. Bill Gardiner said the support from communities across Idaho has been overwhelming, and he was able to share some exciting news regarding Mike Wendler at yesterday’s Capital for a Day Program.

“Trooper Mike Wendler was hit, in fact we were preparing for a funeral for him, in our own minds, it was there. He was life flighted to Idaho falls, and we are proud to report he is going to be coming home on Saturday,” said Lt. Col. Bill Gardiner.

There will be a gathering at the visitor’s center to welcome him home at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Many area police and fire departments will be in attendance at the Perrine Bridge.

