Suicide Prevention Month is over, but there are still many resources available for those suffering from mental health issues

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today is the last day of Suicide Prevention Month, and before the month comes to an end, Magic Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness wants to remind those struggling they are not alone.

In the area, there are multiple local resources available to anyone who is having difficulty managing their mental health.

Through the South Central Public Health District, local churches and local advocacy groups, southern Idaho residents can find help when they need.

Those local resources can be vital in regaining control of your mental well-being.

“One of the things that mental illness often brings on us is this feeling that you are completely alone, that nobody else has experienced what you are experiencing. Mental illness does not have to be isolating, mental illness does not need to be the end of your social life, your happiness, all the things that you used to do,” said Briana Bodily from South Central Public Health.

Bodily explains that if you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health reaching out to a local resource can be the first step towards positive change.

