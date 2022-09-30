Trailing of the Sheep Festival to take place in the Wood River Valley

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Trailing of the Sheep Festival brings people to the Wood River Valley from all over the world, and this year’s festivities are beginning on Wednesday.

The Trailing of the Sheep Festival celebrates decades of sheep migrating south from the mountain during the fall season, and over the 5 day event, there will be opportunities for education, shopping, food, the sheep dog trials, and of course the big trailing of the sheep parade through Main Street in Ketchum.

According to the director, the parade is a unique experience.

“It really, the sheep parade is not a reenactment, these are sheep that have been grazing in the mountains all summer, and it’s time for them to go south for the winter, and our tradition now has been to bring them down main street, as opposed to their natural sheep driveway, the festival is a way to celebrate them by bringing them down main street in Ketchum,” said Laura Musbach Drake, the executive director.

The parade is October 9 at 12:00 p.m.

For a full list of events, visit this link.

