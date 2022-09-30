Trailing of the Sheep Festival to take place in the Wood River Valley

The Trailing of the Sheep Festival celebrates decades of sheep migrating south from the mountain during the Fall season
(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Trailing of the Sheep Festival brings people to the Wood River Valley from all over the world, and this year’s festivities are beginning on Wednesday.

The Trailing of the Sheep Festival celebrates decades of sheep migrating south from the mountain during the fall season, and over the 5 day event, there will be opportunities for education, shopping, food, the sheep dog trials, and of course the big trailing of the sheep parade through Main Street in Ketchum.

According to the director, the parade is a unique experience.

“It really, the sheep parade is not a reenactment, these are sheep that have been grazing in the mountains all summer, and it’s time for them to go south for the winter, and our tradition now has been to bring them down main street, as opposed to their natural sheep driveway, the festival is a way to celebrate them by bringing them down main street in Ketchum,” said Laura Musbach Drake, the executive director.

The parade is October 9 at 12:00 p.m.

For a full list of events, visit this link.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US30, Near Buhl
One person dies in vehicle collision
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to...
Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
Suspect facing charges after hitting ISP Sergeant Wendler with vehicle on Sept. 8th
Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome
Nelson-Jameson Inc, holds groundbreaking ceremony in Jerome
Game of the Week: Burley’s offense, Minico’s defense clash in Rupert
WEEK 5: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

Latest News

d
ISP Trooper Wendler to return home on Saturday
Even with an active spring and summer allergy season, this will be the trend a little longer...
Fit and Well Idaho: Fall Allergies
West Minico Middle School
West Minico Middle School to receive large grant
Thursday evening's online weather update {9/29/2022}