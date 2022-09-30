Twin Falls hands Canyon Ridge volleyball first loss; Thursday’s prep scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a marquee prep volleyball matchup Thursday night, the Twin Falls volleyball team went to Canyon Ridge and handed the Riverhawks their first loss of the season.

Twin Falls 3, Canyon Ridge 2

Twin Falls improves to 8-3 and 7-2 in Great Basin Conference play. The Bruins travel to Minico next Thursday.

Canyon Ridge is now 11-1 overall and 8-1 in conference play. The Riverhawks host Wood River Tuesday night.

OTHER SCORES

Wood River 3, Burley 0 (28-26, 30-28, 25-20)

Carey 3, Hansen 1 (20-25, 25-12, 26-24, 25-22)

Murtaugh 3, Castleford 0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-14)

Oakley 3, Lighthouse Christian 0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-14)

Richfield 3, Dietrich 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Twin Falls 1, Canyon Ridge 1

Wood River 3, Burley 0

BOYS SOCCER

Canyon Ridge 3, Twin Falls 1

Wood River 3, Burley 0

