West Minico Middle School to receive large grant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One school in the Minidoka School District is receiving a state designation, as well as quite a large grant.

West Minico Middle School will be now recognized as a community school, a title given out by the Idaho Community Foundation. The school will receive $70,000 in grant money as part of the program.

$10,000 will be going toward numerous new school-wide programs, and $60,000 will go toward the hiring of a community school coordinator to oversee these programs. The programs are designed to help both students and their families.

“A G.E.D. class is not going to benefit my 7th grader specifically, said Brittany Rigby, a counselor at West Minico Middle School. “However, if their parent gets their G.E.D., then it’s going to benefit their family.”

Other programs being considered are food backpacks, and English classes with the large Hispanic population in the area.

