52 Weeks of Preparedness: Week 24

Having enough food for your pets is also important, if residents need to shelter in place
Canned Goods
Canned Goods(WTVY)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:16 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’ve talked about having adequate food and rotating food, but it’s also important to make sure your food is able to fit the needs of everyone in your household.

During an emergency, you in all likelihood won’t be able to go to the grocery store, and you’ll need to keep you and your family fed. Emergency management officials recommend having sufficient canned goods and non-perishables, meeting the nutritional needs of all ages or diets in your family for at least a 72-hour event.

“You may have a new infant, you may have an individual now that has functional needs or special needs, or seniors,” said Jackie Frey, the coordinator with the Twin Falls Office of Emergency Management. “You really need to look at the food, but you also need to make sure that it is able to sustain each person in the home.”

