Volunteers from Idaho making their way down to Florida to assist in Ian cleanup efforts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Numerous volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting cleanup efforts in Florida from Hurricane Ian, including some from here in Idaho.

The Red Cross has confirmed that three volunteers from Idaho either are or will be making the trip to Florida to assist first responders dealing with the crisis. The volunteers will be helping with sheltering, mass care, delivering supplies, and logistics. They say this has been very helpful in recovery efforts.

“We’re so grateful for them,” said Matt Ochsner from the Red Cross of Idaho and Montana. “They will leave their warm beds and their families behind for a couple of weeks to fly down literally into a disaster zone to help out people that they don’t know.”

Information on how to volunteer can be found by clicking here. Red Cross officials say the biggest need right now is blood.

